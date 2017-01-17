Win a Windy City Adventure package from eightWest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Take a trip to Chicago, but leave all the planning to eightWest! eightWest is giving away a prize package for a fabulous weekend away to the Windy City, courtesy of Choose Chicago!

Here are the details for the package giveaway:

– 2 nights’ accommodations at The Robey Chicago, a new lifestyle hotel set in Chicago’s trendy Wicker Park Neighborhood.

– A $100 dining gift certificate to Café Robey, serving up French-American fare and offering a prix fixe dinner menu during Chicago Restaurant Week 2017.

– 2 Chicago CityPASSes, providing VIP admission to Chicago’s top attractions.

A value worth up to $650. No blackout dates.

