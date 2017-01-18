A new you in 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) At this time of year we are bombarded with so many different marketing messages surrounding weight loss – but Dr. Mark McCullough of Nutrimost has something different to offer. There are three things that set their program apart. The first is customization. No two people look a like, think a like or have the same metabolism so why would they lose weight the same? Nutrimost uses state-of-the-art techniques to identify the best program for the individual. The second is support. Losing weight can seem difficult, but no one should have to go through it alone. Each person who does their program is assigned a coach who personally walks them through every aspect of the program and answers any questions they may have. Finally they have education. What that really does is enable to teach the person to keep the weight off. Dr. Mark and his team teach their clients the best foods for their body and all the advanced tips and tricks that enable someone to stay thin, but still enjoy everything life has to offer.

To help people get started, they are offering a FREE consultation to the first 20 EightWest viewers who reach out today. It’s very easy to sign up, just visit their website at NutriMostMI.com or give us a call.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

