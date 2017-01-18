Help your hearing in 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) New Year, new you. It’s the age-old saying with which we’re all familiar. For many of us, January 1 marks the time when we set resolutions to better our lives. Breaking bad habits, losing weight, eating healthier, exercising more – these are the typical resolutions we’ve come to expect. McDonald Hearing Services would like you to entertain another one this year: maintaining/improving your hearing health. It may seem insignificant, but it is a simple resolution that can have a long-term impact on your life.

McDonald Hearing is pleased to announce that Kelly Simpson, Nationally Known Hearing Aid Expert, will be in their office on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, January 24, 25 & 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this special event, they will be offering the following FREE SERVICES:

Electronic hearing screening by our Doctor of Audiology. Ear scan, you will see your ear canal on a color TV screen with the use of our new video camera. Your problem may just be wax! Be the first to try Starkey’s new technology, Muse™. Muse helps you better understand conversations and hear comfortably in any noisy environment, making speech more audible by keeping loud sounds comfortable and boosting soft sounds. You can also stream TV, music and more to your hearing aids! If you currently have hearing aids, they will clean and fine-tune them at no charge.

Kelly will be here for 3 days, and McDonald Hearing is only sending this invitation to our friends, neighbors, and patients. Please call early to make an appointment on the date of your choice.

Simply call us them at (616) 723-9971 today!! Appointments are available on a first come, first serve basis and there is no cost for these services.

