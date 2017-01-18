Kellogg’s cutting 250 jobs, mostly in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kellogg Company says it’s eliminating hundreds of jobs in North America, primarily at its headquarters in Battle Creek.

The company announced the cuts Wednesday as part of a restructuring plan it dubbed “Project K.” A Kellogg spokesperson said the majority of the 250 job cuts will happen in Battle Creek.

In a statement issued to 24 Hour News 8, the president and CEO of Battle Creek Unlimited said Project K will focus on eliminating duplicated work across the company’s global, regional and business levels; cutting out work that “doesn’t drive the highest returns;” and shrinking organizational layers.

The company spokesperson said employees who lose their jobs will be offered severance benefits and resources to find another job.

The changes are expected to happen over four years.

