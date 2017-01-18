LaughFest seeks volunteers for 2017 festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — LaughFest is looking for volunteers to help with this year’s festival in March.

The 10-day festival organized by Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids runs March 9-19. People interested in volunteering can now sign up online.



Volunteer opportunities include event promotion, logistics, ushering, selling merchandise, office support and volunteer staffing during the festival.

Volunteers are expected to attend a few meetings. Dates for the training sessions will be provided after volunteers are accepted to a team.

Entertainers for LaughFest 2017 include headlining acts Howie Mandel, Iliza, Sinbad, Joel McHale, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, and Pete Holmes. Katt Williams, in partnership with Smash Productions, will headline an encore performance on March 26.

Individual tickets will be available for purchase starting Jan. 27.

