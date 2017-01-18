NBC renews hit drama ‘This Is Us’ for 2 more seasons

Sterling K. Brown This Is Us
This image released by NBC shows Sterling K. Brown as Randall in a scene from the NBC series, "This Is Us." The series was renewed for two more seasons. (Ron Batzdorff/NBC via AP)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — NBC’s hit freshman drama “This Is Us” will be sticking around for at least a couple more years.

Mandy Moore Milo Ventimiglia This Is Us
Mandy Moore, left, and Milo Ventimiglia, from “This Is Us,” arrive at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The network said Wednesday’s that the show’s success has earned it a two-season pickup, with at least 18 episodes per season.

The family drama is proving a success with the advertiser-favored young adult demographic and has drawn critical praise.

“This is Us,” about the intersecting lives of a variety of characters, includes Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown in its ensemble cast.