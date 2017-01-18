Nexstar Media Group new owner of WOOD TV8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8, WOTV and WXSP have a new owner.

All three stations are now part of the newly named Nexstar Media Group, Inc. based in Irving, Texas.

The ownership change signals the last chapter in Nexstar’s purchase of Media General, which previously owned all three Grand Rapids stations.

As part of the transition, Nexstar Media Group has promoted general manager Diane Kniowski to senior vice president and regional manager of Nexstar’s stations in Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Kniowski served as general manager of WOOD TV8, WOTV and WXSP for 17 years. She also served as regional manager, overseeing station operations in Michigan and Indiana.

The search for Kniowski’s replacement is underway.

Nexstar entered negotiations for the $4.6 billion deal to acquire all outstanding shares of Media General last year. The Federal Communications Commission finally approved the deal last week. The Department of Justice and both companies’ shareholders signed off on the move earlier.

“Our acquisition of Media General marks a significant milestone in Nexstar’s 20-year history of growth, which has been predicated on our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and value to our shareholders,” stated Nexstar charmain, president and CEO Perry Sook.

As part of the $4.6 billion deal, Nexstar sold off 13 television stations for $548 million.

Nexstar Media Group said its name change reflects its broadened base of operations and capabilities. The company said the transaction more than doubled its audience reach, with 171 stations in 100 markets and a “diverse and growing” digital operation. Approximately 39 percent of television households nationwide now have access to news from a Nexstar Media Group station.

Online:

Nexstar Media Group

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

