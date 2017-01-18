Night Fever Juice Ball: Breaking out the bell bottoms for charity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Party-goers broke out their bell bottoms for the ‘Night Fever’ themed Juice Ball at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids on Jan. 14, 2017. The eighth annual charity event filled the ballrooms of the JW Marriott with super groovy outfits, the most popular disco hits and all for a great cause, Kitchen Sage.

Tommy FitzGerald has been feeding West Michigan for decades as a chef and caterer. Now he’s cooking up a new generation of culinary leaders. Kitchen Sage helps to provide access to nutrition and culinary awareness for children in GR. The culinary academy teaches leadership skills, communication and marketable skills tied in with philanthropy. The program allows students to grow both mentally and physically through education and participation. Lend a hand to Kitchen Sage by clicking here.

>>SEE PHOTOS FROM NIGHT FEVER JUICE BALL

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

