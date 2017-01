Related Coverage Grand Rapids police seek tips in search for missing man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a missing man has been found safe in Arizona.

Paul Kaleta, 64, was reported missing earlier this month after his family said they lost contact with him. His vehicle was also reported missing.

Family members were concerned because Kaleta has a health condition that requires medication, according to police.

Authorities did not share any further information about why Kaleta was in Arizona or how he got there.

