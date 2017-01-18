Police: Pedestrian struck by SUV in Holland dies

Related Coverage Pedestrian critically injured in Holland crash

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A 71-year-old man died after he was struck by an SUV in Holland Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on South Washington Avenue near the McDonald’s, located at 1190 Washington Avenue.

Police say the man, identified as John Dunn, was struck by a southbound SUV, driven by a 55-year-old South Haven-area woman.

Dunn was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said Wednesday that he died of his injuries.

Holland police say speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call HDPS Sgt. Jon Boeve at 616.355.1737 or policetips@cityofholland.com.

