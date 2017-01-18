Redskins name debated at Paw Paw schools meeting

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The Paw Paw Public Schools Board of Education on Wednesday continued its discussion of whether it should retire the district’s controversial Redskins mascot, hearing presentations from groups on both sides of the argument.

During a special meeting at Paw Paw High School, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi represented those who find the term offensive. They used personal stories and historical references to the use of the word as a racial slur.

“When mascots are being used in the system and the children are going to school and have native students within that school, who are teased, who are put down, or not even spoken to, that’s not a good thing,” said Steve Winchester, a council member for the Pokagon tribe.

“I also strongly encourage you not to cower to the propaganda, but to recognize the research. The evidence is there to support change. Over 25 school have recognized the need to change and have. Actually, that’s now 26 with Belding. I encourage you to be the next school to do so,” said Michael Wesaw, another Pokagon council member.

He was referencing Belding Area Schools in Ionia County, which decided last month to drop the Redskins name. That district hasn’t yet decided on a replacement mascot.

Supporters of the Redskins name also used history in their argument. The Native Americans Guardians Association and the Committee for Understanding and Respect came to Paw Paw defend the name, which they say honors Native Americans and is being portrayed historically inaccurately as a derogatory term.

“We do not, definitely do not, want these Native American names and images to disappear because we think it’s a genocide of our history,” said Eunice Davidson of the Committee for Respect and Understanding.

“When we speak of Redskin, what I have come to know is that Redskin means red-painted warrior, redskin warrior. So whenever you have your reference to Redskin, if you read it again and put in Redskin warrior, I think you’ll see a different story unfolding,” said Andre Billeaudeaux, the executive director of the Native Americans Guardians Association.

There have been questions about whether the mascot should remain for years. Wednesday’s was the second of two meetings during which community members could weigh in on the subject. The school board will make its final decision on whether to keep the name on Feb. 8.

