Sturgis HS teacher charged in sexual assault case

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis High School teacher has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Keith Lang, 37, was arrested Monday, the St. Joseph County prosecutor confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

Lang has been charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity and distributing sexually explicit visual or verbal matter of children.

The allegations are said to involve a minor student and go back to 2011, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Lang has been placed on paid administrative leave. He is currently in jail on a $150,000 bond.

