The music of Streisand and Harry Potter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) If you’ve seen TV’s “The Nanny” starring Fran Drescher, you’ve heard the voice of Ann Hampton Callaway. What’s more, the Tony Award nominee actress, singer, songwriter and TV personality is coming to Grand Rapids.

Callaway returns to Grand Rapids for a Pops Series show “Barbra Streisand Hits,” Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22.

Then the Grand Rapids Pops will be among the first orchestras in the world to present the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone together with John Williams’ original score. The Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling comes to DeVos Performance Hall for three performances on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. Two evening performances and one matinee are virtually sold out. Only limited tickets remain.

Barbra Streisand Hits starring Ann Hampton Callaway

Grand Rapids Symphony

Friday, January 20 – 8PM

Saturday, January 21 – 8PM

Sunday, January 22 – 3PM

DeVos Performance Hall

Harry Potter in Concert

Friday, January 27 – 8PM

Saturday, January 28 – 3PM

Saturday, January 28 – 8PM

DeVos Performance Hall

Mozart, Mahler & Marcelo

Friday, February 3 – 8PM

Saturday, February 4 – 8PM

DeVos Performance Hall

