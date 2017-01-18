The music of Streisand and Harry Potter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) If you’ve seen TV’s “The Nanny” starring Fran Drescher, you’ve heard the voice of Ann Hampton Callaway. What’s more, the Tony Award nominee actress, singer, songwriter and TV personality is coming to Grand Rapids.
Callaway returns to Grand Rapids for a Pops Series show “Barbra Streisand Hits,” Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22.
Then the Grand Rapids Pops will be among the first orchestras in the world to present the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone together with John Williams’ original score. The Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling comes to DeVos Performance Hall for three performances on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. Two evening performances and one matinee are virtually sold out. Only limited tickets remain.
Barbra Streisand Hits starring Ann Hampton Callaway
Grand Rapids Symphony
Friday, January 20 – 8PM
Saturday, January 21 – 8PM
Sunday, January 22 – 3PM
DeVos Performance Hall
Harry Potter in Concert
Friday, January 27 – 8PM
Saturday, January 28 – 3PM
Saturday, January 28 – 8PM
DeVos Performance Hall
Mozart, Mahler & Marcelo
Friday, February 3 – 8PM
Saturday, February 4 – 8PM
DeVos Performance Hall