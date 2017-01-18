Wyoming HS students heading to Trump’s inauguration

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The country is just two days away from the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

When Trump is sworn in, a couple dozen students from Wyoming High School will be there. They’re taking off Thursday morning for Washington D.C.

The students started raising funds in September, months before the election. It was clear then, that this election would be historical, no matter who won.

The school wanted students to have the opportunity to be a part of history.

Twenty students raised $1,200 to pay for the three-night trip.

Officials estimate that 800,000 to 900,000 people will be outside the Capitol Building on Friday to watch Trump be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

“I’m expecting it be very big and spectacular,” said Jim Hecksel, a Wyoming junior attending the inauguration. “I mean, this has been such a really weird election and it’s going to make history in America.”

The students will also attend an inaugural ball and tour some of our national treasures.

