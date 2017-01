GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – In Grand Rapids, there’s a small neighborhood shop dedicated to the making of the French treats, macarons, while adding some flare of their own! Le Bon Macaron is a feast for the eyes, check out the video above to see inside. They sell macarons individually, so you can stop in for just one, or buy a whole dozen. To go along with these yummy treats, try a cup of their delicious French press coffee. Visit Le Bon Macaron in the quaint East Hills neighborhood.

