Authorities: Murder suspect thought victim was in rival gang

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of stabbing and killing his co-worker last week thought the victim was in a rival gang, Cass County authorities say.

William Henderson, 23, is charged with open murder in the death of his co-worker, Jan Mendez. Mendez, 24, was stabbed and killed at the Ameri-Kart plastic injection molding plant near Cassopolis on Jan. 11.

WNDU, the NBC affiliate out of South Bend, Ind., reported that Cass County prosecutors say Henderson is an admitted gang member and thought Mendez was in a rival gang. Henderson also allegedly told investigators that he felt Mendez had treated him disrespectfully at work.

Henderson has confessed to the killing, according to WNDU, and apologized when he was arraigned last week.

He attended an exam conference Thursday, WNDU reports, and is expected back in court on Jan. 25.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

