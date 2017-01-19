Avila joins Whitecaps Hall of Fame at annual banquet

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a reminder that spring isn’t too far off: the West Michigan Whitecaps’ annual winter banquet.

The event was held Thursday evening at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

One of the highlights of the night will be Alex Avila’s induction into the Whitecaps Hall of Fame.

The Tigers drafted Avila, a catcher, out of the University of Alabama in the fifth round in 2008. They sent him to West Michigan and his career took off. He hit .305 in 58 games, putting himself on the fast track to the big leagues. By made his MLB debut in August 2009 and hit his first home run in just his second game with the Tigers. He was an All-Star in 2011. He also helped the Tigers make the playoffs for four consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2014, including playing in the 2012 World Series.

Avila is only the 15th inductee since the team’s hall of fame was started in 2009.

His Detroit teammates Nick Castellanos and Jordan Zimmermann were also in town for the banquet.

This year brings some changes for the Whitecaps. Mike Rabelo, who played for the Whitecaps in 2002 and 2003, is returning as their new manager. He told 24 Hour News 8 he’s “super excited” to be back.

