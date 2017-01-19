GE Aviation cuts jobs in Cascade Township

Related Coverage Plane engine part plant expanding in Norton Shores

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of workers in Kent County are losing their jobs as GE Aviation trims its workforce.

A spokesman said Thursday that the company was immediately laying off 74 engineers at the Cascade Township facility. He said the majority of the cuts are to the avionics department.

GE Aviation manufactures engines for jets and turboprops as well as avionics, electrical and mechanical systems for aircraft, according to the company’s website.

Company spokesman Richard Gorham said the cuts were part of restructuring efforts by the company. He blamed the economy for the changes.

The news comes about four months after GE Aviation subsidiary Johnson Technology, Inc. announced it was expanding its Norton Shores warehouse, creating 100 jobs.

GE Aviation is located at 3290 Patterson Ave. SE.

