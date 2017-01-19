Group hosts prayer service before inauguration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One Grand Rapids Christian group is asking people to put aside political differences and instead pray for our nation.

The Grand Rapids Association of Pastors (GRAP) hosted a prayer service at the First Christian Reformed Church on Thursday, the evening before the Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

“This prayer tonight is not against the president — let’s make that perfectly clear,” Pastor Nathaniel Moody told 24 Hour News 8. “It’s about people coming together and asking God’s favor over our country, over our city.”

He’s one of several GRAP pastors who took part in the service. More than 100 people from different backgrounds came together to pray for unity.

“It’s just a good time to pray. Every time, every day is a good day to pray for me. I think we need prayer for our country,” Katherine Paschal, who was at the event, told 24 Hour News 8.

GRAP also organized the service to work toward bringing the Grand Rapids community together and member hope the country can do the same.

“It is a very defining moment for our country and we strongly believe that our country is a country is of Christian believers. We believe the majority of our country is, so we need to come together and create one unit, one body for the betterment of the country,” Moody said.

