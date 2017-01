GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man tripped while trying to stop a bus in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday evening, causing the bus to run over his arm.

It happened on Fulton Street near Ransom Avenue NE.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the man didn’t think the Rapid bus was going to stop and tried to pound on one of the vehicle’s windows to get the driver’s attention. He lost his footing and fell into the path of the bus.

The man was hospitalized with a broken arm.

