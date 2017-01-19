GR’s The Green Well expanding to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A culinary hot spot in Grand Rapids’ East Hills area is expanding to downtown Rockford.

Essence Restaurant Group is working to transform the former home of Reds on the River into The Green Well Rockford.

The group has signed a 10-year lease for the site, located in the Rockford Promenade Building at 8 East Bridge Street.

The Green Well Rockford will have indoor seating for 120 patrons and 60 others in the outdoor patio area.

The new restaurant will be similar to The Green Well’s original Cherry Street location, but its owners plan to “add some local flair” once they’re familiar with the community’s tastes.

The space has remained vacant since Reds on the River moved to Thousand Oaks Golf Club last summer. Essence Restaurant Group said it chose the site based on the city’s growth and focus on local retail and dining.

The Green Well Rockford plans to hire 35 to 40 people to run the restaurant, which is expected to open in early summer.

The new restaurant will be sandwiched between two new retail spaces. Realtors say some upscale stores are already interested in the sites.

Essence is also considering additional locations of The Green Well across the region.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

