Holland Twp. winery, brewery, distillery faces hurdles opening





HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man has the staff, equipment, and space to open a winery, brewery, and distillery under one roof; however, there’s no telling when it will actually open.

Jim Granzotto told 24 Hour News 8 he’s facing federal headaches and is currently playing a waiting game.

Granzotto’s business, Great Legs Winery Brewery Distillery in Holland Township, is open right now, but you won’t find any alcohol for sale inside.

“We’re waiting for our federal permits,” Granzotto explained.

That is what is stalling the process and making it impossible for Granzotto and his staff to set an official date for when their beverages will be on sale.

“I wish they had a checklist,” said Granzotto, a winemaker with 10 years of experience.

He said he knew opening a “triple threat” all in one location wouldn’t be easy.

His intuition proved true when he spoke with someone at the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) back in October.

“Her first words out of her mouth were ‘You can’t do what you’re doing,’ and I said ‘What?’ She said ‘You need three separate buildings’ and I said ‘We can’t do that.’”

However, they found a solution.

In order to receive approval, Great Legs has to lock each process off in the back. For example, when he’s making wine everything for the brewery and distillery must be locked off by gates.

The new alternative seemed to get things moving forward.

The pace is slow-moving and there’s still no word on when they could see their federal permits approved.

Granzotto and his wife, Joanne, decided to get creative in the meantime. Since last June, they’ve hosted corporate and art events.

“That was part of our marketing plan, to start with events while we were waiting for the license to come through,” explained Joanne who manages the events.

“The health department, the sheriff’s department, even the Michigan Liquor Control Commission – they’ve all just been [saying] ‘We’re here to help you. We want to see you succeed,’” Jim explained. “They’re all on hold until we get the federal permits to produce.”

Though Great Legs is not ready to serve alcohol, the Granzottos say people are welcome to drop in and take a tour of the facility on E. Lakewood Blvd.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

