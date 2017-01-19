Township to vote on new bridge to Windmill Island

Related Coverage Photos: Windmill Island during Tulip Time Festival

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — Holland Township is expected to vote Thursday evening on a plan to build a new pedestrian bridge to Windmill Island Gardens.

Holland City Council on Wednesday OK’d the joint resolution for the $3.3 million project, which has been in the works for years. The plan is to build a path and bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists along Lincoln Avenue and through the park, over the Macatawa River, and then along Scotts Drive, where it will connect with an existing path.

The $3.3 million — which includes money from the city, township, grants and fundraising — will pay for the path, bridge and a water main project.

>>Online: Project details on the City of Holland’s website

If approved by the township, the plan will go before the Michigan Department of Transportation for final approval and more funding.

Andy Kenyon, the Holland Parks and Recreation director, told 24 Hour News 8 he expects approval from MDOT within a month. He also said the project could be finished by the end of September.

>>Photos: Windmill Island during Tulip Time Festival

–The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

