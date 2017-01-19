Plea deal for man charged with sex abuse of girl

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl and recording it on his cellphone has entered into a plea agreement.

Lowell Charles was scheduled stand trial starting Thursday. Instead, on Jan. 13, he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13.

In exchange for his plea, three other counts — second-degree CSC with a victim under the age of 13, child abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, were dismissed.

Police charged Charles, 56, in September after videos of the abuse were found on his cellphone when it was being repaired at a store. Charles and the victim know each other but are not related, according to authorities.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13 in Ottawa County District Court.

