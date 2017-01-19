Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death; person of interest in custody

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection to a suspicious death in Kalamazoo County.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a woman’s body was found laying in a field in the 3000 block of West AB Avenue in Cooper Township.
The cause of her death is unknown pending an autopsy, but authorities have deemed it suspicious, according to a release.
The sheriff’s office says they need to confirm the victim’s identity before releasing her name.
A person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges.
The sheriff’s office says additional information will be released following autopsy results.