President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration: Where to watch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you can’t make it to Washington, D.C. to watch Donald Trump become America’s 45th president, West Michigan has the next best thing.

Several venues throughout Kent and Ottawa counties will hold inauguration watch parties Friday.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley plans to join the Kent GOP for a celebratory watch party in Grand Rapids, complete with food and refreshments. And the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum plans to waive admission fees Friday as part of its event.

President-elect Trump will be sworn in at 11:30 a.m. Friday. WOOD TV8 will carry the inauguration live; you can also watch it live on woodtv.com or at any of the following events:

KENT COUNTY

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, Grand Rapids | Event details

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 725 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids | RSVP with Kent GOP

9:45 a.m. | Peter Wege Auditorium, 1130 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids | Event details

OTTAWA COUNTY

11:30 a.m. | 513 E. 8th Street, Holland | Event details

If you know of a public inauguration watch party not listed, please submit event information through ReportIt.

