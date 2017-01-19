Proposed mixed-use building in GR scrapped for hotel

Related Coverage 14-story, 2 tower development proposed for downtown GR





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Developers have made a big change to a proposed mixed-use building planned for downtown Grand Rapids.

The initial proposal presented in October called for two towers to be built on 150 Ottawa Avenue between Lyon and Pearl streets. The space is currently a parking lot. The company behind the project, 150 Ottawa Development LLC, wanted to use the building for office and retail space along with 123 market-rate apartments.

However the apartment plan has been scrapped, according to the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority. Instead, the developer will replace the apartments with a 160 room Hyatt Place Hotel with a full-service restaurant on the main level.

The project change is due in part to issues that arose with state tax incentives.

Originally construction was scheduled to begin this spring, and take about 24 months to complete. It’s not clear if that timeline will be affected. The DDA indicates the hotel will create 35 jobs.

The project is scheduled to be discussed at Friday’s DDA meeting.

