Reach your health goals at Harvest Health Foods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you resolved to be healthier in the new year, you might be asking yourself, “How am I doing?” If you need a little help meeting your goals, or just getting healthy in general, you should check out Harvest Health Foods. Silvia from Harvest Health visited eightWest in studio to give viewers a peek inside the store.

If you’re struggling to lose weight, Harvest Health carries natural and safe supplements. If you want to learn more about supplements and what might work for you, check out the ‘Healthier You Seminar- Is there a Magic Diet Pill? Demystifying Weight Loss Supplements’. Education is how you can be empowered about your health. RSVP online or call the store.

Seminar is Tuesday January 24 6:30 p.m. at the Harvest Health Foods Hudsonville Store, 4150 32nd Ave.

