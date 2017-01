KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo is closed due to a vehicle fire.

The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted that southbound US-131 after Stadium Drive is closed. Northbound US-131 after I-94 also has the left shoulder blocked.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers should avoid the area.

SB 131 backing up to W. Main, NB backing up past I-94 and onto both ramps from 94 to NB 131. pic.twitter.com/2wTXRSAFP8 — Tom Hillen (@Tomhillen) January 19, 2017

