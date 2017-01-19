Sears at Woodland Mall will close in March

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 80 employees at the Sears in Woodland Mall will lose their jobs when the store closes in about two months, according to documents filed with the state.

The store will close permenantly on March 26, according to WARN documents, which companies must file with the state in advance of mass layoffs and closures. A total of 84 employees — 78 in the main store and six in the auto center — will be laid off.

Word came earlier this month that the Sears at Woodland and 25 other stores across the nation would shut their doors forever. At the time, the company did not say when the precise closure date was or how many employees would be affected.

Woodland Mall has not yet said what will take the place of the Sears, which has been an anchor there since the mall opened in 1968.

