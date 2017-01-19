Sources: 1 dead after duplex fire in Kalamazoo Twp.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died following a fire at a duplex in Kalamazoo Township Thursday morning, sources tell 24 Hour News 8.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at a duplex in the 2000 block of Sunnyside Drive.

Sources say a person was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. The victim’s name has not been released.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information. Look for further updates on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and on woodtv.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

