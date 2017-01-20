Armed Kzoo neighbor arrested after parking dispute

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is facing charges after officers say he used an assault rifle to threaten a neighbor who parked in his spot.

It happened around 1:39 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Kalamazoo Avenue.

The alleged victim said when his neighbor found out he had temporarily parked in his parking space, the suspect went inside his home and came back outside with an M4-style assault rifle. The driver said the suspect “aggressively pointed” the gun in his face and at another neighbor while making threatening remarks.

The alleged victim said he moved his vehicle before calling police.

Officers from the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department said during their investigation, they smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s vehicle and home. Authorities recovered marijuana from the residence, as well as the M4 assault rifle.

The 21-year-old suspect is expected to be charged with felonious assault and possessing marijuana.

