‘Black Guns Matter’ brings movement to GR





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maj Toure created the organization “Black Guns Matter” about a year ago.

He knows the name itself is an attention-grabber. The Philadelphia native says starting a dialogue is exactly the point.

“We go to urban areas across the country and we inform people about their human rights via the 2nd Amendment,” Toure told 24 Hour News 8 Friday.

Toure, a gun rights activist, has traveled across the United States to share his often unheard perspective in an effort to combat gun violence.

He hosts free seminars in inner cities to teach people about firearm safety, gun laws and even conflict resolution.

He’ll be in Grand Rapids Saturday.

“So many people see how this can be beneficial for the community — not so much just because people are learning about firearms, but they’re learning about things that will make you a more well-rounded citizen,” Toure said.

Toure is a member of the NRA, and while he says he’s not advocating for more guns on the streets — he does believe in fewer regulations on firearms.

“You can’t legislate the problems away. The problems are not the firearms. The problem is ignorance, the problem is lack of respect for firearms. The problem is lack of education, lack of training,” Toure said.

And that’s what “Black Guns Matter” hopes to provide — a resource where one is lacking.

Toure’s main goal is to educate and to inform, and do so about an issue in which misinformation, he says, is a big part of the problem.

“They’ve been told that the firearm is just bad and if you have one you’re either law enforcement or the bad guy. That’s just not true,” Toure said.

Toure will bring his safety and training session to LifeQuest Ministries in Grand Rapids Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

He encourages anyone to show up — men or women, police officers and even those who may be for stricter gun control.

—–

Online:

Black Guns Matter Facebook page

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

