Craigslist ambush suspect sentenced to prison

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One of two men who police say ambushed a father and son during a Craigslist transaction in Battle Creek is heading to prison.

A judge Friday sentenced Torry Pesche to 24 months to 180 months in prison for the October attack.

Authorities said Pesche, Christian Logan and a third individual jumped 42-year-old Jon Vanderwiel and his father, 72-year-old Robert Vanderwiel, who drove to Battle Creek to buy a classic car they saw on Craigslist.

Jon Vanderwiel has a concealed pistol license and shot Logan and Pesche, who both ran away, but were later arrested and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Pesche previously pleaded no contest to an amended charge of unarmed robbery. Two counts of armed robbery were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

