Federal judge dismisses inmate’s suit against Aramark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an inmate of the Michigan Department of Corrections against Aramark, alleging the food service company served rotten, moldy and sometime cold food to inmates.

The inmate, 44-year old Christopher Velthuysen, claimed his 8th Amendment rights were violated by Aramark by serving the cold, spoiled food claiming it as a cruel and unusual punishment.

U.S. District Judge Gordon Quist cited previous court opinions in a written order dismissing the saying the inmate failed to show he was deprived of essential food required for normal health in order to show an 8th Amendment violation.

“The food need not be tasty or aesthetically pleasing, so long as it suffices to allow the prisoner to maintain normal health,” the judge said.

“Allegations of a single incident, or isolated incidents, of contamination are insufficient to state a claim. To allege a claim, a plaintiff must show that unsanitary conditions posed an unreasonable risk of serious damage to his future health.”

On Dec. 18, 2013, Velthuysen alleges he was served spoiled hamburger meat, moldy bread, a bruised orange and cold noodles and gravy. On Dec. 19, 2013, Velthuysen alleges he was served moldy bread, a rotten orange, cold spaghetti noodles, spinach and warm milk.

Three days in August 2014 said inmates were served oatmeal that was watered down and moldy bread along with leftover food from the night before still on the tray and a cake without any frosting.

Days later he complained of an upset stomach, frequent bowel movements and vomiting.

The suit was dismissed Thursday, Jan. 19 in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Velthuysen is serving a life sentence for a 1987 homicide in Wayne County.

