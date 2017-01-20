Grand Rapids DDA approves $100K to restore the rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An effort to restore the rapids on the Grand River is getting a financial boost from Grand Rapids city officials.

Friday, the Downtown Development Authority approved an additional $100,000 to go toward the project.

Kris Larson, executive director of the DDA, said the additional money will be specifically used for planning and engineering in collaboration with Grand Rapids WhiteWater.

The nonprofit organization wants to restore a 2.2 mile stretch of the Grand River through downtown Grand Rapids. However, the project was delayed after people found the endangered snuffbox mussel in the river at Riverside Park.

A 2014 study commissioned by Grand Rapids WhiteWater found restoring the rapids could have an economic impact of up to nearly $20 million each year and draw a half million tourists to the city each year.

The DDA previously invested $125,000 into the project.

