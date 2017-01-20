GRPD warns public after spike in overdoses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are issuing a public warning Friday night after first responders have been called to five separate overdose cases.

In each of the overdose cases Narcan was used. Police say no deaths have been reported Friday. Last weekend, Grand Rapids police responded to eight overdose cases resulting in one death.

Due to the usually high number of overdoses in the last two weeks, police suspect Fentanyl or another synthetic opioid is circulating in Grand Rapids.

Fentanyl is a pain reliever; it’s an opiate that is 40-50 times stronger than street level heroin. It’s easily absorbed and can get into your body thought your nose, mouth, eyes or any contact with your skin.

