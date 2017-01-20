Inauguration Day weather past and present





WASHINGTON (WOOD) — The weather has played a big role on Inauguration Day in the past, but on this monumental day the weather isn’t looking all that monumental.

The weather is expected to be gloomy in Washington D.C. on Friday as President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Presidents of past have been met with a myriad of weather conditions on their big day.

The worst was in the 1800s when former President William Henry Harrison stood in the cold, cloudy, blustery day. Harrison caught pneumonia that day and died a month later.

Usually the weather on Jan. 20 in the capitol is a cool 43 degrees.

The warmest January Inauguration Day belongs to former President Ronald Reagan, who was sworn into his first term with a balmy high of 55 degrees.

However, Reagan also had the coldest Inauguration Day. It was only 10 degrees when he was sworn into his second term in 1985. Windchills were 10 to 20 below zero. It was so cold that the ceremony was held inside.

The snowiest Inauguration Day belongs to William Taft.

As for Trump, the 45th president will be welcomed with clouds, rain, and pretty standard highs of 48.

The fact that Trump will be met with rain is rare. According to the National Weather Service, there is only about a one in six chance of rain on Inauguration Day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

