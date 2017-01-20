Kalamazoo Co. woman’s death deemed homicide

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are considering the death of a Kalamazoo County woman a homicide.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department says the woman’s body was found Wednesday in a field in the 3000 block of West AB Avenue in Cooper Township, north of Kalamazoo. The woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kelly Ann Karl of Kalamazoo.

The cause of her death is unknown pending an autopsy, but KCSD confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Deputies say a person of interest in connection to her death has been arrested on unrelated charges.

