Local protesters head to Washington for women’s march

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As inauguration celebrations continue in Washington D.C., a march likely to have historic turnout will ask President Donald Trump to respect women’s rights as he begins his presidency.

Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington is estimated to draw hundreds of thousands to our nation’s capital and millions more standing in solidarity around the world.

Hundreds are traveling by bus, car and plane to D.C. from Michigan.

“I feel like being complacent with the way things are going is being complicit and being agreeable and that’s just not an option for me anymore,” Jessica Bloom told 24 Hour News 8. She and two friends flew from Gerald F. Ford International Airport to Washington Friday afternoon.

Additionally, 15 sister marches and events are planned around Michigan for those who can’t make the East Coast trip.

“There are people who can’t go, who are meeting in several different places around the state and around the country. I’m very heartened by that and I hope the administration is seeing it in a positive light and will be heartened as well,” marcher Susan Jeffery told 24 Hour News 8.

Jeffery and 279 others boarded 5 buses in Cascade Township Friday evening to take part in the march.

Kristen Loch and Fountain Street Church organized the trip after Loch found an overwhelming amount of interest in making the trip.

“Our voices is the most patriotic thing we can do, right? That is what America is really. I’m excited to exercise that right tomorrow,” Loch said.

