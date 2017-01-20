Man sentenced in 2015 murder of teen in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man convicted of murdering a 17-year-old on Grand Rapids’ southeast side has been sentenced Thursday.

Sanqua Cummings was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the August 2015 shooting death of Marquaan Crosby. He also received a five year sentence for a felony firearm conviction that will severed before his life sentence commences.

Police said it appeared the Crosby and three other people were walking near Adams Street and Marshall Avenue SE when a suspect came up to them, fired several shots and then ran away.

Crosby was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Cummings is convicted of open murder, gang membership felonies, possessing a weapon as a felon, felony firearm and being a habitual offender. He previously pleaded guilty to felony charges in two other Grand Rapids shootings that happened in July 2015.

Cummings was acquitted of murder and gun charges in January 2012 after a two-week trial for the Oct. 23, 2010 shooting death of Bobby Hughes. Hughes was found dying at the end of the driveway on Plymouth Avenue SE near Griggs Street outside a birthday party attended by more than 100 teens.

