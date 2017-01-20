Masked man robs Allegan County gas station

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are releasing surveillance photos in hopes of tracking down a masked man who robbed a gas station clerk in Allegan County.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at the Clark gas station at 204 South Main Street in Plainwell.

The armed suspect approached the clerk at the counter and demanded cash from the till, Plainwell public safety officers said.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build. He’s believed to between 19 and 15 years old.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on the left side. He had a bandanna covering his face when he ran from the gas station, heading north towards East Chart Street.

Police K-9s and state, county and Otsego authorities helped search for the suspect, to no avail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at 269.685.9858 or Silent Observer at 1.855.745.3686.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

