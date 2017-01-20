Movies in the Park expanding in downtown GR

Related Coverage Photos: Movies In The Park 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Visitors to downtown Grand Rapids will get to enjoy more free flicks this summer.

The Downtown Development Authority Friday approved a three-year agreement with LiveSpace, LLC to handle the production work behind Movies in the Park.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. said the deal would allow organizers to make each night of the event a double feature, allowing visitors to see up to a dozen movies for free. In previous years, Movies in the Park showed seven films.

Organizers said the agreement would also mean earlier start times for the first films, providing more opportunity for family-friendly films. They expect the showings to also finish earlier most nights, before Rapid buses make their final rounds.

While the agreement will cost an estimated $75,000 each year, the DDA anticipates the additional free movies will bring about 10,000 more people downtown, leading to an economic impact of up to $193,000.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

