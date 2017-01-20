Rescuers: Man ‘very lucky’ to be alive after flipping kayak

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Rescuers say a man is “very lucky” to be alive after he flipped his kayak in an icy Muskegon County river.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the White River near Happy Mohawk Canoe Livery in Blue Lake Township, northeast of Muskegon.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department says Mark Lee Riggs, 42, of Montague Township, had put his kayak in the river for an annual overnight trip when he came upon ice blocking his way.

Riggs tried to turn around but he flipped his kayak. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket at the time, but was able to hang on to the ice and yell for help.

He was in the water for nearly 30 minutes, before he was rescued. Riggs was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

