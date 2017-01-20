Suspects pose as Portage Public Schools in new scam

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are warning residents about a new phone scam in which the suspects are posing as Portage Public Schools.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said over the last few days, area residents have received calls from a phone number that appears to be from Portage Public Schools. If they pick up, the suspect immediately asks for credit card information. If the resident calls the number back, it sends them to the district.

Authorities say it’s a spoofing scheme in which the suspects use a computer to disguise their phone number with one to a legitimate business or organization.

The district wants to remind residents that it does not ask for credit card information over the phone. Anyone who provided information to the suspects is encouraged to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

