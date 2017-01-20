Volunteers join search for missing 9-year-old Michigan boy

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — More than 200 volunteers have turned out to search for a 9-year-old Michigan boy who was reported missing earlier this week.

The Hillsdale County sheriff’s department says Jace Landon Lyon has been the subject of a search since he was last reported seen Wednesday by his mother at his home in Hillsdale County’s Fayette Township. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information.

Sheriff Tim Parker says Friday investigators have no solid leads or tips on where the boy may have gone. He asked volunteers to keep an eye out for clothing or other items that could offer clues. Parker says there’s a chance he may be hiding.

The Hillsdale Daily News and the Jackson Citizen Patriot report authorities say there is no suspicion of foul play at this time.

