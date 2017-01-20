Voters watch from West Michigan as Trump becomes President

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In just five words, Ernesto Alcala echoed the sentiments many expressed over the last 12 months.

“It’s been a wild past year,” said Alcala as he and his family strolled through the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum Friday.

Alcala brought his family from Benton Harbor to the museum to watch history unfold, as the inauguration of President Donald Trump was projected on the big screen in the museum’s auditorium.

Alcala said it’s especially important his children witness the transition of power.

“This is so the family can see what’s going on. The children can see what’s going on, come here to see the past and the future together,” he explained. “It’s going to affect them for their future. It’s educational.”

The Ford Museum waived admission prices for the ceremonious day.

It’s the fourth time they’ve done this for inauguration day. This one was perhaps more special considering President Trump’s sometimes

chaotic journey to the traditional transition of power.

“And to do so with political discourse, raucous at times, but in a bloodless way that salutes the Constitution, the foundation of our government,” said Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum curator Don Holloway.

“We ought to use the opportunity to contemplate just what it means to be an American, just how special our system is,” he added.

Holly Dolci, who also brought her family to the event, agreed.

“Being able to come as a witness, to support whoever comes into the office I think is important because if he fails, we all fail,” said Dolci.

Similar viewing parties were held at the Wealthy Theatre and the Kent County GOP headquarters in Grand Rapids.

