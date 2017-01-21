2 dead in homicides at a home north of Lansing

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Two people were found dead at a home in Ingham County early Saturday morning.

Meridian Township police say the bodies were found around 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 3300 block of Lake Lansing Road in Meridian Township, north of Lansing. Investigators are considering it a double homicide.

Authorities have not yet released any further information regarding the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 517.853.4800.

WLNS also contributed to this story.

