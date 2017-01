GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids firefighters held a fundraisers Saturday to support the young daughter of one of their own.

Bekah Skrycki, 4, is fighting cancer for the third time. So the department held “Blessing for Bekah,” a silent auction at the Union Hall on Fuller Street, to raise money for her chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant.

She is the daughter of Joe Skrycki who has been a firefighter on the force for 23 years.

