Police seek 2 suspects in McDonald’s armed robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Grand Rapids McDonald’s early Saturday.

Grand Rapids Police say just after 12 a.m. the McDonalds at 1100 Leonard Street NW was robbed at gunpoint.

Authorities say two men in their late 20’s, wearing all black clothes and face masks shot at the restaurant’s glass window and entered through the opening.

While inside, police say one of the men struck an employee in the face using his gun. Those injuries are non-life threatening.

The two men then took an unknown amount of money and left the same way they entered.

Police say as they left, the men shot another round of bullets at the building.

Authorities say they have few leads on the suspects at this time other than surveillance footage.

Police also say it’s unclear if these are the same two suspects who robbed and stabbed a man in the McDonald’s parking lot this past Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

